Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.85

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 121888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,427 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,389 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 173,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

