ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

