ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $42.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.49% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 232,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

