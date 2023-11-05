AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.26

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 11390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.86.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

