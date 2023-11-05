Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

AFRM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

