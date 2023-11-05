agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 794842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 128.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in agilon health by 27.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

agilon health Stock Down 13.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.