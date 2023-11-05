Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $28.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $69,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $69,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $237,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $945,166 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

