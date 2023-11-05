AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $9.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.