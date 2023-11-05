Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.