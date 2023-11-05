Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Up to $162.12

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $162.12, but opened at $175.00. Alamo Group shares last traded at $175.29, with a volume of 4,208 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.