Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Alight by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alight by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alight by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,593,000 after buying an additional 379,818 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 182,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.21 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

