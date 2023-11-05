Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.74. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 90,343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

