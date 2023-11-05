Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.
In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after acquiring an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
