AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 30,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,233,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

