Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.03 and last traded at C$18.03. 122,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 361,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.69.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.