Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

