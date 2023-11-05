Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 736 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of LiveRamp worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $32.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

