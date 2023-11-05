Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $230.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of ALNY opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

