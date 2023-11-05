Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $183.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $167.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 235,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.