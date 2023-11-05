Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Raised to $22.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

ALPN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $790.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

