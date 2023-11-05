Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Raised to $26.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $790.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

