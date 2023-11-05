Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Raised to $30.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

