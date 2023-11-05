Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New World Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In other Amazon.com news,

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.



