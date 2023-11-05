Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

