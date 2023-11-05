Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

