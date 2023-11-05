Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.32. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 229,925 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

