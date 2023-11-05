AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 2.7%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.18 and last traded at $70.77. Approximately 58,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 696,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

