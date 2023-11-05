Amplitude (AMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amplitude stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amplitude by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amplitude by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

