Analyzing BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SuRo Capital pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -$54.79 million -1.90 -$132.18 million ($2.46) -1.67

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.80%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -1,488.98% -7.05% -5.17%

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund beats SuRo Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on July 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.