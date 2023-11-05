Analyzing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.41%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Talos Energy 25.32% 4.55% 1.89%

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.16 $381.92 million $3.97 3.89

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Talos Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

