AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Raised to $20.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $465.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.23.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

