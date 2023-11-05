Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ANIK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.70. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

