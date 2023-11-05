ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $290.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $287.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $207.85 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

