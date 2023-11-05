ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $320.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $287.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $207.85 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

