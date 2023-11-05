ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $332.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $332.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $287.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.30. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $207.85 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

