ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.16.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
