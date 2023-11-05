Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

