Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ARHS stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.56.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 71.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 120.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 565,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 298,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

