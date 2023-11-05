Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.56. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.