Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARW
Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.