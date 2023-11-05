Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

