Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

ASRT stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Assertio has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 127,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $386,934.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,810 shares of company stock worth $1,111,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assertio by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 2,918,194 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth about $6,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 769,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Assertio by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

