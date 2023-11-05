Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASUR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ASUR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 295,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 287,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

