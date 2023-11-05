Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Gap Down to $39.65

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $37.44. Atlanta Braves shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 1,975 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BATRA. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $91,103. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

