Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $180.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at $57,436,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $574,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 99,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
