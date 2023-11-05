Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.