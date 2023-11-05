Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.
Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
