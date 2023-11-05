AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUDC

AudioCodes Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,871,000 after buying an additional 148,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $8,956,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.