AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Lowered to $8.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioEye

AudioEye Trading Up 5.7 %

AEYE opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.05. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.49%. On average, analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Moradi acquired 29,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $167,403.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,333 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,681.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AudioEye news, CEO David Moradi purchased 29,947 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $167,403.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,681.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,947 shares of company stock valued at $524,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.