Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Lowered to $1.75

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.66. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,933.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 890,064 shares of company stock worth $3,145,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 204.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.