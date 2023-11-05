Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.70

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 77595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

