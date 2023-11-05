Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $13.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $327.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

